The Kapil Sharma Show Has Jawaani Jaaneman's Star Cast Spending Fun Time With Kapil

The Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has hit the silver screens today, i.e. January 31, 2020. The movie also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F in Bollywood. Along with Saif and Alaya, the film also stars Tabu, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in key roles. Recently, the complete star cast of the film appeared on one of the most popular Hindi television talk shows, The Kapil Sharma Show. The makers recently shared the preview of the show on their YouTube channel.

Saif Ali Khan pulls Kapil's leg on The Kapil Sharma Show

The entire cast of Jawaani Jaaneman marked their presence on The Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote the film. The makers of the show took to social media to share the preview of the show, wherein all the stars seemed to have a gala time with Kapil and the entire team.

In the preview video, Saif Ali Khan pulls Kapil Sharma's leg by telling him that "Jab pichli baar meri patni aayi thi tumhare show pe, tum kaafi fail gaya the(when my wife had arrived on your show, you were on cloud 9.) Kapil also did not hold back but replied saying, Esi baat nahi hai sir, aapki biwi hi nahi, kisiki bhi biwi aaye, mein failta hi hoon(It is not like that, I feel like I am on cloud nine at every actor's wife's arrival.)" The audience, including Archana Singh, enjoyed Saif and Kapil's banter.

Later, the rest of the star cast arrived on the stage and Kapil has some fun sessions. In the second preview video, Sapna, played by Krushna Abhishek jokes around with all the actors. Check out both the preview videos below:

