Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Beats Laal Kaptan's Total Nett Gross On The Opening Day

After giving a power-packed performance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan's yet another film titled Jawaani Jaaneman has hit the box office just a few weeks later from the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The box office collection of Jawaani Jaaneman's first day has been revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle, stating that the film has collected more money than some of Saif's solo movies.

Saif's Jawaani Jaaneman vs Laal Kaptaan's opening day collection

Saif played the role of a Naga Sadhu, not so long back, in Laal Kaptaan which released in October 2019. Saif's performance in the film garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences. However, the positive reviews' did not reflect on the box office collection of the film. Overall, Laal Kaptaan managed to collect only ₹2,68,90,000, according to a report by Box Office India.

According to another report by Box Office India, Laal Kaptaan, on its very first day, collected only ₹50 lakhs. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's recent release titled Jawaani Jaaneman has surpassed the total nett gross of Laal Kaptaan on the very first day itself. The film has bagged a whopping ₹3.24 crores on the very first day at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers the film collected on its first day. Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below:

#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri ₹ 3.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2020

