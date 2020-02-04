Jawaani Jaaneman's Day 4 Collection More Than Kangana's Panga, Packs A Decent Total At BO

After opening to a decent box-office collection, Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman holds the ground on a crucial Monday too. The film has earned Rs. 2.03 crore on Day 4 which is higher than Kangana Ranaut's Panga (that collected Rs. 1.65 crores). Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the total collection that now stands at Rs. 14.86 crore.

Jawaani Jaaneman trends well, packs a decent weekend box-office collection

Reports suggest that it is because of multiple film releases, like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D, and Panga that have affected box office business of Jawaani Jaaneman. The film released on 1,550 plus screens — 1,200 screens nationally and 350 screens overseas.

#JawaaniJaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4... Target audience [metros] key contributors... Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.86 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2020

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life spins around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter.

The movie unites Saif and Tabu after years; the last time the two shared screen space was in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to tick the curiosity of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

