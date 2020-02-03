'Jawaani Jaaneman' Producers And Director All Set To Collaborate Again?

Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F. hit the screens on January 31. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani under the production company Pooja Entertainment. The film is doing exceptionally well since its release date. The film has made a business of about ₹12.83 Crore in just 4 days.

After the success of Jawaani Jaaneman, it has been officially confirmed that the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh along with the director Nitin Kakkar will be collaborating once again for a sports drama. Film critics and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to make this announcement. He also mentioned that the scripting is in stages and the film will go on floors by the end of 2020.

Here is a look at the tweet

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #JawaaniJaaneman, producers #JackkyBhagnani and #DeepshikhaDeshmukh and director Nitin Kakkar team up again for a sports drama... Currently in scripting stages... Will start 2020-end. pic.twitter.com/qGeBPhBoaZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

The story of the film Jawaani Jaaneman revolves around a 40-year-old real estate broker. Saif Ali Khan in the film is essaying the role of Jaswinder Singh aka Jazz. In the film, one day he met Tia whose role is essayed by Alaya. Tia is a 21-year-old girl and Jazz tried to impress her.

Eventually, Jazz gets conscious when he comes to know that this girl Tia is his own daughter and that he will soon become a maternal grandfather. This is a tremendous shock to the Jazz who had earlier ran away from the mess of relationships. In this way, the film takes an unexpected chaotic turn when Tia meets her parents. Tabu is also a part of the film and is portraying the role of Saif Ali Khan's wife and Tia's mother.

