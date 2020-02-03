Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Should Star In Bollywood Titanic Remake, Says Jawaani Jaaneman Producer

Jackky Bhagnani started his career in the Bollywood industry as an actor with the film Kal Kissne Dekha. He appeared in a few other films, went on to become a music curator, and recently took over the legacy of his family’s production house. He recently produced a Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya F. starrer film, Jawaani Jaaneman. While the movie is running successfully at the box office, Jackky Bhagnani got candid with a leading media portal and revealed his plans for the future.

Jackky Bhagnani would cast these actors in the remake of Titanic

The actor opened up about his views and expectations from Bollywood for the year 2020. The actor was asked by the media portal that if he had to remake a Hollywood movie in Bollywood, which one it would be. Jackky Bhagnani replied that he would love to remake Hollywood’s most iconic film, Titanic. Further talking about the cast for the movie, he said that he would love to cast Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the movie as Jack and Rose.

Jackky's opinion on remakes

A leading media portal asked Jackky about his opinion on the trend that has been prevailing in Bollywood to remake movies and songs and whether it portrays lack of originality. To this, the actor-turned-producer said that in his opinion Bollywood has both types of films, originals and remakes. To support his statement, he gave examples of movies like Jawaani Jaaneman and Bell Bottom, both of which have a fresh concept while movies like Coolie No. 1 are remakes. He said that it completely depends upon the viewers which movie they like or dislike.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat would be seen together in an upcoming film, Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release later this year. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy.

