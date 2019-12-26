Saif Ali Khan Movies To Look Out For In 2020: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bhoot Police'

Saif Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with Parampara in 1993, seems to be reinventing himself with every character of his. The stature and perspective he brings to his onscreen characters have often been appreciated by the critics. With a slew of movies up his sleeve, the actor is gearing up for an eventful 2020, where he can be seen breaking the quintessential Bollywood hero image with these movies. Check out.

Saif Ali Khan's movies to look out for in 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The historical-drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, traces the journey of Tanhaji Malusare, the Maratha warrior, to glory. In the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of Uday Bhan Rathod, Aurangazeb's most trusted and brutal general, while Ajay Devgn will feature as the Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the movie is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Jawaani Jaaneman

The romantic-comedy, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will also mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. The coming-of-the-age film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and will hit the marquee on January 31, 2020. The makers of the upcoming movie recently released the poster of the film that has amped up the expectations of the audiences.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

The romantic-comedy, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in the lead, is reportedly the rebooted-version of YRF's 2005 hit of the same name. In the forthcoming movie, Saif Ali Khan will reportedly be seen portraying the role of Bunty, which was originally portrayed by Abhishekh Bachchan. Directed by Varun Sharma, the movie is expected to release in 2020.

Bhoot Police

The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal in the lead, reportedly traces the spooky and thrilling journey of three ghostbusters. Directed by Pavan Kripalani, the movie reportedly went on floors in August 2019. Bhoot Police, produced by Fox Star Studios, will reportedly release in 2020.



