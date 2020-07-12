Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms Maharashtra Health Minister

Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 as the members of the family tested positive. Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra’s Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare confirmed that the veteran actress’ results came negative and that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya came positive. As per reports, they are asymptomatic.

It was reported that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested negative, late on Saturday. However, now it has been reported that their first test came negative and the next test of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came positive.

The update came after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had announced late on Saturday that they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. They wrote that they had mild symptoms, urging not to panic and asking those who came in contact with them to get tested.

Here are the tweets

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Prayers and wishes poured in for Big B and Abhishek from across fraternities, right from stars of the film industry, sports and politicians. Most of them expressed their confidence that the father-son duo will win over coronavirus.

The hospital also informed that Amitabh Bachchan was stable and responding well to treatment.

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday thanked Abhishek Bachchan for complying with the BMC guidelines after being tested positive for COVID, lauding him for asking citizens to remain calm while his family went through the crisis. The administrative body also wished Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan good health and a speedy recovery.

The BMC officials reached the Bollywood superstar's bungalow Jalsa on Sunday morning to sanitize it. The landmark bungalow in Juhu has been declared a containment zone by BMC officials.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also informed that his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece tested positive for COVID-19 and he tested negative.

