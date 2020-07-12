Amitabh Bachchan Responding Well; Had Good Night's Sleep: Nanavati Hospital's Covid Update

Fans of legendary Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan have been concerned for his health after the veteran actor announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He took to Twitter on Saturday evening to share the diagnosis with his millions of fans and followers on social media and revealed that he has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

Nanavati Hospital authorities have also informed that the swab tests conducted for the rest of the Bachchan family have resulted in the negative. The superstar's wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for COVID in the swab test conducted by the hospital on Sunday morning. They had also tested negative in the preliminary anitgen test that was conducted on Saturday.

The hospital has also revealed that the coronavirus Antigen testing was done by a private lab yesterday. Nanavati Hospital will conduct Swab tests for both, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.

Jaya Bachchan, along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, has been advised to remain under self-isolation in their bungalow Jalsa which has also been sanitized by BMC workers on Sunday, morning. The bungalow, and the surrounding area, has been declared a containment zone and BMC has been following their sanitation protocols to ensure proper sanitization of the locality. They are also expected to sanitize Bachchans' other bungalows-- Prateeksha and Janak.

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID positive

The megastar announced his COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

