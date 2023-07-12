Jaya Bachchan's Classics Mili, Bawarchi, Koshish To Be Remade With 'newer, Modern' Look

Jaya Bachchan's three classics are getting a remake. Koshish, Mili and Bawarchi will be remade with a new cast, the makers announced on July 12. The directors, crew and other details will be announced soon.

Mili, Bawarchi and Koshish were released between 1972-1975.

While the films were headlined by top actors of the time, Jaya Bachchan was the female lead in all of them.

All three films were box office hits and enjoy a fanbase across generations.

Bollywood classics to get remakes

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on July 12 to announce the news of the remakes that are in development. Filmmakers Anushree Mehta, Abir Sengupta and Sameer Raj Sippy have been brought on board to work on the remakes. In a statement, Mrs Undercover director Anushree Mehta, and Abir Sengupta expressed their excitement over working on the films and also said that they will revisit their “all-time favourite movies in a new form and mold”.

Talking about the need to remake the movies the director duo mentioned that they grew up watching the movies and that they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy.

Adding to this, filmmaker Sameer Raj Sippy, grandson of producer NC Sippy said that they will attempt to revisit the classic movies with a “newer and modern” look. He also said that he intends to remake the movie to share it with people and "bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook”.

Mili, Bawarchi and Koshish remain timeless classics

Koshish (1972) starred Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead roles and was directed by Gulzar, who won a national award for the film. The movie was one of the first films to depict a love story of a deaf and a mute couple. Mili (1975) and Bawarchi (1975) were both directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Mili was a romantic drama that starred real-life couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya alongside Ashok Kumar. Bawarchi was a musical comedy headlined by Rajesh Khanna. It also starred Asrani, Harindranath Chattopadhyay and AK Hangal amongst others.