Jeff Bezos' Tryst With B'Town Has Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal & Others, See Pics

Bollywood News

Jeff Bezos is currently in India on a three-day visit where he announced that the American e-commerce giant will be investing $1 billion in the country.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kamal

When the CEO of the e-commerce colossus Amazon comes to the country, one cannot let him go with no memories of the world-famous Indian film industry. Jeff Bezos received a grand welcome from the who's who of Bollywood on Thursday evening in a star-studded event organized by Amazon Prime Video. The Amazon CEO arrived for the event looking dapper dressed in a stylish black and white blazer paired with black pants along with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Other celebs who attended the event include actor Vidya Balan and her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kamal Haasan, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Bhumi Pednekar, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla. The event included a fireside chat with Jeff Bezos where Zoya Akhtar and Shahrukh Khan spent the evening talking to the Amazon founder about the scope of Amazon Prime Video's business in India.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrived in India on January 14 for a three-day tour of the country.

Read | Jeff Bezos writes an open letter to Indian stakeholders, highlights 'Make in India'

 

 

Published:
