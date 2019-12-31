Jennifer Aniston Aka Rachel Green's Most Popular And Trending Hairstyles

Rachel Green was one of the most popular characters from the TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She was most popular for being on a break! But, another thing Rachel Green was famous for, was for her hairstyles and her fashion sense. The character of Rachel Green was played by Jennifer Aniston, who recently made a debut on Instagram. coming back to Rachel Green's hairstyles, over the 10 seasons of the show, Rachel Green was seen in different hairstyles throughout the show. Some of her most hairstyles are given below.

All about the Rachel cut

Bob cut

In the initial episode of season 1 and season 2 of the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Rachel Green was seen donning a bob cut. This hairstyle is actually called the layered bob cut. This soon became a famous hairstyle people were seen donning back then.

Curls

Rachel Green clearly knew what hairstyle would go with a particular outfit. Jeniffer Aniston had naturally straight hair and her hairstyles were mostly layered hairstyles. But, this one time when Rachel Green had gone out on a date with her friends, she curled her hair and that too became popular.

Layers

In episodes that were aired much later, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green was mostly seen in long hair. She would sometimes have long layered hair and let it down, which suited her the best. During that time, it was like everyone wanted to have a hairstyle like that of Rachel Green.

Bangs

When Rachel Green opted for a hairstyle with bangs, that too became a popular hairstyle, during that time. Bangs were not-so-popular hairstyle back in the 90s but when Rachel Green had it, everyone wanted it.

Long hair:

The long hair trend too was one of the popular hairstyles of Rachel Green which was copied and donned by many. Rachel Green was popular for her short hair but when she was seen in a long hairstyle in some of the episodes, that became a popular trending hairstyle too.

