Jennifer Aniston Showers Birthday Wish On Courteney Cox; Calls Her An 'amazing Woman'

Courteney Cox recently rang in her 56th birthday and her friend co-star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle to share several unseen pictures, wishing the actor. As seen in the first picture shared, Courteney Cox can be seen smiling at the camera. With the picture shared, Jennifer wrote: “Happy birthday to this amazing human”. Take a look at the pictures:

The second picture features Courteney Cox hugging Jennifer, while the two actors pose for the camera. In the caption, Jennifer wrote: “I Love you CC”. For the third picture, Jennifer Aniston chose a still from friends, which features Rachel Green applying nail-paint to Monica Geller. This comes after FRIENDS' Lisa Kudrow showered birthday love on Courteney Cox with several pictures and a heartfelt caption. Lisa wrote: "Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you". Take a look:

FRIENDS cast takes All-In challenge

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

Recently, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston took to their Instagram handle to share an exciting piece of news with fans. The cast explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The cast of the show was about to start shooting from May, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the US, the reunion special has reportedly got delayed.

(Image credits: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

