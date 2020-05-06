Jennifer Aniston Is 'impressed' With 'FRIENDS' Parody Theme Song By A Fan

Considering the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in the US for over a month now, it seems like FRIENDS fans have been keeping themselves engaged by getting creative on social media. Recently, a fan named JC Stewart made a parody of the FRIENDS’ theme song, which went viral all over social media and received immense love from fans. As it turns out, Jennifer Aniston, too, loved the parody version, as it was recently reported that actor gave the song a 'thumbs-up'. Read details.

Jennifer, who played the character of Rachel Green in the series, reportedly gave a ‘thumbs-up to a parody of the 'Friends' theme song, which was created an Instagram user named JC Stewart. The parody re-creation of the FRIENDS theme song is reportedly garnering a lot of appreciation from the Instagram users and the fans of the classic show FRIENDS amid the reunion of the cast. Take a look at the video shared by JC Stewart.

This comes after Jennifer Aniston shared an appreciation post for the frontline COVID warriors. As seen in the picture shared, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she will be joining hands with a few companies to make some donations for the frontline workers. Adding to the same, Jennifer Aniston thanked those ‘healing hands’ who are working tirelessly to fight the Coronavirus.

FRIENDS

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Considering the same, it was recently reported that the six actors are now getting together for another HBO Max special.

However, the excitement doesn’t cease there, as the cast of FRIENDS recently announced an unmissable opportunity for fans and explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

