Jennifer Aniston Is 'Bored In The House'; Passes Time Watching Her Washing Machine Spin

To ensure the safety of its citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown of public places, due to which Americans are stationed at their home in isolation. However, it seems like Hollywood celebrities have now taken the charge to keeps fans engaged during the lockdown period, as stars often treat fans with their quarantine pictures on social media. Recently, Jennifer Aniston shared a video of her washing machine whirling, hinting that she is bored at home. Read details.

Jennifer Aniston is 'bored in the house'

Jennifer Aniston has been stationed up in her Bel Air mansion with dogs, Clyde and Sophia, amid COVID-19. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video, which features her sitting before her washing machine, as she watches it spinning to the tune of Tyga's hit single, Bored In The House. Even though her face was distorted in the video, Jennifer appeared to be keeping it cosy in a pair of flaming red sweatpants and a white cotton tee. Take a look:

This comes after Jennifer shared an appreciation post for the frontline COVID-19 warriors. As seen in the picture shared, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she will be joining hands with a few companies to make some donations for the frontline workers. Adding to the same, Jennifer thanked those ‘healing hands’ who are working tirelessly to fight the Coronavirus. Jennifer Aniston wrote: “To all those #HealingHands that are caring for patients everywhere. You are our heroes. Thank you for all that you do. We love you.”

Coronavirus pandemic in the US

With more than 1.25 million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,20,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts, which have reported nearly 1,31,000 and 72,000 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 74,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world.

