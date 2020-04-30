Jennifer Aniston Thanks Frontline Workers For Battling COVID-19; Pitches Her Donation

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare industries across the globe have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. The officials, across the globe, are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, too, have come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Recently, actor Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to all the healthcare workers and thanked them for their sacrifices. Read details.

Jennifer Aniston, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her official Instagram handle to share an appreciation post for the frontline COVID warriors. As seen in the picture shared, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she will be joining hands with a few companies to make some donations for the frontline workers. Adding to the same, Jennifer Aniston thanked those ‘healing hands’ who are working tirelessly to fight the Coronavirus. Jennifer Aniston wrote: “To all those #HealingHands that are caring for patients everywhere. You are our heroes. Thank you for all that you do. We love you.” Take a look:

Other celebrities who did their bit

Recently, Hollywood pop sensation singer Rihanna donated necessary equipment to the overloaded hospitals of New York City, combatting a battle against the on-going global threat. Andrew Cuomo, who is serving as the 56th Governor of New York City, took to his Twitter handle to thank the singer and her foundation, Rihanna Foundation, through which the hospitals received the donation.

I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State.



We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.



5/5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle to share a tweet in support of the less-privileged children in the US with a picture. In the picture, Kim can be seen posing, as she flaunts her palm, which is labelled by the CMN Hospital. The actor also urged her fans to donate generously to the CMN hospital. It was recently announced that her SKIMS brand will be restocking its popular Cotton Collection with 20% of profits going to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted by the deadly outbreak in the US. Take a look:

Join me in supporting @cmnhospitals during #ChildrensHospitalWeek because kids need care now. They need children’s hospitals now more than ever! Visit https://t.co/aG7mEYRlIT to learn more. pic.twitter.com/7W4CLI6J5h — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2020

