Jennifer Aniston Shares A 'Friends' Title Song Parody And It Is Totally Relatable 

Jennifer Aniston is practicing social distancing and is staying home to stop the spread of coronavirus. She recently took to her Instagram to share a fan-made video. The maker of the video used the theme song of Friends and recreated its lyrics to make a parody version of the title song. The song was how the friends would look like if the show was shot in 2020. Take look at the video that Jennifer Aniston shared on her Instagram here.

Jennifer Aniston shares a glimpse of what it would be like if Friends were made in 2020

Ther above-seen tweet is the same song which Jennifer Aniston shared on her Instagram story on April 28, 2020. In the video, a guy is seen recording the title track of Friends to match the current lockdown situation. In the video, the boy is seen doing all the mundane activities that people are doing to pass time in this time of quarantine. He is seen opening and closing the refrigerator door multiple times. Apart from this, he also is seen singing on how he is binge-watching online content and staying home. With this video, Jennifer is entertaining her fans as well as creating awareness on what to do instead of going out. Here are a few screenshots from Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story.

Apart from this, Jennifer Aniston has also been shared pictures of her house, which she really does. In the pictures, she was seen enjoying her time with her dogs. She shared two pictures of her both dogs. In one picture she wrote, "big day..." and in another one, she wrote "exhausted". Take a look at the pictures here.

(picture credits: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

