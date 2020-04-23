Selena Gomez Excited About 'FRIENDS' Reunion; Says She Is 'IN' On Jennifer Aniston's Post

Jennifer Aniston’s post about a FRIENDS contest left one of her biggest fans i.e. Selena Gomez very excited. When Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram and announced a contest regarding how FRIENDS fans can be present at the taping of the show’s reunion episode its fans from all over the world very pumped. Singer and actor Selena Gomez was one of the fans who could not contain her excitement.

'FRIENDS' reunion contest gets Selena Gomez excited

FRIENDS is considered to be one of the most iconic sitcoms from the 90s. The star cast of the show namely- Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Courtney Cox still enjoy a huge fan following due to the show’s cult classic status.

So when a FRIENDS Reunion episode was announced, the show’s fans could not handle it. But the show’s taping was postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. So to support several charitable causes during this crisis, HBO Max came up with a contest for the show’s fans that will require them to donate to certain charities and then celebrate the reunion with the show’s cast. Jennifer Aniston detailed the contest’s details in her post.

The moment she posted about the contest, Selena Gomez immediately liked the post and shared her excitement. She wrote, “Oh I’m so IN”. Just like Selena Gomez, many other fans were delighted to know about this contest. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston’s post here.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are close friends in real life. The two have shared their fondness for each other on numerous occasions. Their camaraderie was seen when Jennifer Aniston hosted an episode of Ellen’s show and Selena Gomez was the guest.

