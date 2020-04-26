When Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Found Solace In Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship had the whole world's attention. The two, from a very young age, were seen devoted to each other until their break-up. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's breakup broke the hearts of not just the two but of their fans as well. During those tough times and during the news of Justin Bieber's engagement, Jennifer Aniston lent her shoulder to a heartbroken Selena Gomez.

When Selena Gomez found comfort and help from Jennifer Aniston

A video of Selena Gomez on Instagram speaking about her story and Jennifer Aniston helping her through her heartbreak with Justin Bieber had gone viral. Today if Selena Gomez is determined and strong like never before then it is Aniston that must be given credit for, according to her. The popular FRIENDS actor and ex-wife of Brad Pitt had much advice and love to give to young Selena.

Selena Gomez opened up how her first meeting with Jennifer Aniston was strange as she ran away and refused to see her. Gomez continued speaking of her fear as to her, Jennifer was 'Rachel' and she was scared to see her. Selena Gomez also added how the two later instantly connected and Aniston gave her a lot of maternal advice.

Selena also talked about her suffering from emotional abuse, dealing with Lupus and being rushed to rehab after an emotional breakdown post her breakup with Justin Bieber. The video spoke of Jennifer helping Selena develop into a strong and confident woman who learned to love herself without the help of a man. After Gomez's tough times, four years later, she released her most vulnerable album. The video also had clips of Jennifer and Selena from Ellen's show.

