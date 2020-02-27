Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl 54 Show Slammed For 'explicit Content': Report

Super Bowl 54 was a massive financial success for the NFL. From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's electrifying intro to the blockbuster game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the NFL Super Show 2020 had it all. However, the half-time show from the event featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira has gotten into trouble after it is reported that over 1300 complaints have been filed against its content.

Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show complaints marring successful event?

According to WFAA, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has received around 1312 complaints from various states for the national broadcast of the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance. Author Ryan Wood notes that several viewers had issues with the performance being 'sexually explicit' while some even considered it as 'soft porn'. It is reported that the complaints were filed as several fans felt the sensual show by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira ruined the Super Bowl experience for their families. The report also adds that FCC received complaints from 49 US states with Texas leading with 140 complaints.

Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show complaints and potential outcome

Super Bowl 54 was broadcasted on FOX and several other platforms which yielded a reported 102 million total viewers. It is further reported that even if the complaints are filed, it does not prove a violation of the Communications Act and does not guarantee a penalty for the broadcaster in the complaint. It could just serve as a recommendation for the Super Bowl next year.

Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were lauded for their insane effort to make the performance a success. Several celebrities praised the duo for the level of fitness they achieved for the performance. Several NBA stars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo even expressed their appreciation for the success of the half-time show.

.@JLo & @Shakira’s music sales spike after their #PepsiHalftime show.



Spotify streams of J.Lo’s music rose by 335% and Shakira’s by 230%. Streams for J.Lo on Amazon Music increased by 432% while Shakira’s rose 150%. Alexa requests for J.Lo rose by 426% while Shakira’s rose 303% pic.twitter.com/vwp014gICk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at the Super Bowl 54 halftime show; watch

(Image Credits: Shakira Official Twitter Page)