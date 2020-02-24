Jennifer Lopez's Stint As A Judge On Various Reality Shows Gets Widely Appreciated

Jennifer Lopez is an actor cum singer who has gained a huge fan following over the years. Her live performances have always been liked for the way they keep the audience hooked. Jennifer Lopez is also loved as a reality TV judge as she is one of the most candid and supportive people on the panel.

Jennifer Lopez's stint as a reality show judge

1. American Idol

American Idol is one of the reality shows which has been a fan favourite for quite some time now. The show had Jennifer Lopez in the judging panel. The pop singer is much liked on the show for the way she encourages the contestants that come to perform. Most of the time she can be seen getting emotional over a performance well done. A number of people have expressed how Jennifer Lopez has been an inspiration for them. She has proven to be a fan of quality and execution. She also keeps the audience entertained with her wit and spontaneous attitude. Here is a look at her video from American Idol.

2. World of Dance

World of Dance has been a show which has had active participation from the singer-actor Jennifer Lopez. Her excitement whenever a good performance comes has been admired by her fans. In a number of cases, she has been left spellbound and has openly expressed it. She gives out constructive criticism in the best way possible. Jennifer Lopez has been told multiple times on the show, especially by children, that she has set a great example. Here is a look at the time when the Indian crew, The Kings, left a lasting impact on Jennifer Lopez and the other judges. They also went on to become the winners of World of Dance.

3. Q'Viva! The Chosen

Q'Viva! The Chosen was an entertainment reality show which aired in 2012. The show featured Jennifer Lopez and two other judges on a trip across 20 countries on a quest to find talented artists of different kinds. These artists were then taken to the United States where they got to be a part of the greatest Latina festival/carnival ever. Jennifer Lopez was of the opinion that she was a part of the show because it was one of the greatest things that she had done. Her love for the culture was what got her into it. Have a look at its preview.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

