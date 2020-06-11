Jennifer Lopez's Fashion Choices Over The Years Will Leave You In Absolute Awe

Jennifer Lopez is a global sensation whose songs fans cannot get enough of. The singer-actor has often left the masses spellbound with her live performances. Lopez has often not only dominated the music industry but the fashion world as well. The singer has won hearts with her many sartorial choices over the years. Listed below are some of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic fashion moments.

Jennifer Lopez's most iconic fashion moments

This was Jennifer Lopez's distinct dress worn back in 2000 at the Grammy Awards. The signature green dress by Versace was quite the showstopper that event. Lopez gracefully donned the rather tricky dress. The dress had a long and revealing neckline that gave ample glance at her decolletage. The dress also had a large buckle at her waist that held the dress in place. The green leaf printed dress reminded one quite of the tropics. The full-sleeved dress went well with Lopez's strappy heels and stud earrings.

This was another stunning ensemble worn by Jennifer back in 2014 at the Billboard Music Awards. The delicate Red dress by Donna Karan looked perfect on Jennifer Lopez. The quirky bodysuit dress went well on Lopez's lean figure. It had long flares to it along with a distinct cape. A thin belt cinched her waist. Lopez carried a bracelet and a clutch bag to go with her outfit. Her nude makeup, voluminous hairstyle, and distinct heels added to her glamour.

This was another stellar piece donned by Lopez again in 2014 at the American Music Awards. The satin nude dress by Reem Acra fit Lopez in all the right places. The rather hard to carry bondage dress was effortlessly carried by Lopez. The dress had several cut-outs. Lopez worn multiple rings and bling earrings to enhance her look. Her distinct wet hair look went well with her bold eye makeup. She donned bling gold pumps and a clutch bag to complete her look.

This was one of Jennifer Lopez's recent looks. She wore the stellar custom made Balmain outfit to the 2018 MET Gala. The outfit no doubt stole hearts with its bold and edgy appearance. The outfit was predominantly black with a multicolored effect to it. The long feather trailed gown was embellished and studded with tiny sequin beads. Jennifer kept her look bold with her heavy black heels, clutch bag, and bold stud earrings. Her makeup and hair for the event were also heavy and left quite an impression on fans.

