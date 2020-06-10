Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Lopez Look Stunning In Exact Same Roberto Cavalli Outfit

Be it on the silver screen or the ramp, Kriti Sanon never fails to make headlines when it comes to fashion. Back in August 2018, she opted for a Roberto Cavalli’s ensemble for one of her photoshoots for an entertainment magazine. Now we have found, that the exact same outfit was also donned by international sensation back.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon slayed in a burgundy Roberto Cavalli outfit for one of her photoshoots. Striking a glamorous pose for the camera, Kriti looks extremely gorgeous in a shimmery gown that features a leather skirt attached to it. Featuring a plunging neckline, the fashion combo was worn over a matching bralette.

She accessorised her look with a statement ladder choker necklace. Highlighted eyes and nude lips rounded off her makeup for this look. Wavy curls left loose completed this look of Kriti Sanon. Check out Kriti's look below.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Thanks Her Dietitian Who Helped Her Gain And Lose 15 Kilos

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in the exact same burgundy ensemble for the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards back in May 2018. Jennifer Lopez accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings and rings. Along with it, she opted for a box clutch and matching knee boots. Smoky eye, nude lips and highlighted cheeks rounded off her makeup. Short centre-partitioned hair left open completed Jennifer Lopez’s look. Take a look at her pic here.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Involved In Intense Game Of Volleyball With Alex And Kids Amid Lockdown

Professional front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar directed epic war movie Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor. She will next feature in Laxman Utekar’s drama movie Mimi. It is the remake of the National Award-winning Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the role of a surrogate mother in the film. Along with her, Mimi stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Misses Shooting Amid Lockdown, Shares Monochrome Throwback Pic

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in Lorene Scafaria’s crime drama Hustlers. She will next star in Kat Coiro directed romantic-comedy Marry Me. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Bobby Crosby. Along with Jennifer Lopez, the film features Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman and John Bradley in prominent roles.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Turns A Dance Coach For Her Mother, Teaches Her To Groove On Punjabi Hip-hop

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.