Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Join LA Protest With 'Black Lives Matter' Signs

The protests in LA against police brutality and racial injustice are going on with complete courage and enthusiasm amid the COVID-19. Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined in the protests in Los Angeles. The two joined keeping in mind the preventive measures against coronavirus and wearing face masks.

Jennifer and Alex at LA protest

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to share a video from the protests. The video starts with a top view of the protests. Then we see Lopez and Alex walking on the street with their signs. In the caption of the post, Jennifer informed everyone that Emme and Max made the signs for the protest.

She shared how Max had told her that since her followers are as much as some YouTube gamers who ask their followers to support causes, she should do the same for George Floyd. Jennifer said that she was already planning a few things, and asked her children to help her make signs. Further, she wrote:

We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez came in their all-black clothes and walked along 50,000 people that came out at the Black Lives Matter protest held in Hollywood. As per a news source, the celebrity couple had homemade signs in their hands as they marched along with others. Jennifer held a ‘Black Lives Matter’ placard and also a BLM with the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough sign. Alex, on the other hand, had a sign that read ‘Let’s get loud for Black Lives Matter’.

Jennifer Lopez wore a black hoodie and leggings along with white trainers. She had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, giving out vibes that she meant business. Taking care of COVID-19 and the fact that she is amid many other protestors, she had a cloth face mask and also wore disposable gloves. Rodriquez, like Lopez, wore a black t-shirt and glasses. He also wore all the protective materials like gloves and masks.

About the protests

The protests in America were sparked after a 46-year-old man named George Floyd lost his life while when a policeman knelt on his neck for 8 minutes, cutting off his air supply. People took to the streets to protest against racism and how the Black population has to bear with a lot of injustice just on the basis of race. They are also against police brutality in the US.

