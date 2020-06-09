Jennifer Lopez Involved In Intense Game Of Volleyball With Alex And Kids Amid Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. Currently, during the global pandemic, the two along with their kids have been in quarantine together. In order to keep their children entertained during the lockdown, the family was seen involved in an intense game of volleyball in the backyard of their house in Miami.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Is A Movie One Must Not Miss Watching; Read 5 Reasons Why

Jennifer Lopez involved in an intense game of volleyball with Alex and kids

Both, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are very active on social media. During the time of the lockdown, Alex Rodriguez took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of him playing volleyball with fiancé Jennifer Lopez and their children. He captioned the video, “Family time 🏐❤️ #shabbatshalom”.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Or Hailey Bieber- Who Pull Off An All-white Ensemble Better?

In the video, Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing a gorgeous white ensemble including jeans and a button-down, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Alex Rodriguez, on the other hand, is seen paying his tribute to footballer Late Kobe Bryant, as he is seen wearing Kobe’s Lakers jersey. Jennifer Lopez’s children, Emme and Maximilian, are both 12 years old. Alex Rodriguez’s children, Natasha and Ella, are 11 years old and 15 years old, respectively. All four children are seen having a blast as they are seen playing the game with full compassion.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Is Keeping Herself Positive During Difficult Times

Controversy during the pandemic

During the lockdown, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself hitting the gym in Miami. She was seen wearing a red colour gym two-piece suit with black and white designs all over them, showing off her fit abs. She also had her hair up in a high bun as she rocked aviator-style shades and held a bedazzled cup. The gym wasn’t open at the moment due to the pandemic, but the couple managed to get a session inside. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide shelter in place for the state to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus a few hours after Jennifer and Alex’s gym visit. He had even banned small gatherings at gyms.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship's Detailed Timeline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.