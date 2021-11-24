'Jersey': Kiara Advani Lauds Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur In Trailer; Other Celebs Join In

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have left fans yearning for more after the trailer of their sports drama Jersey came out yesterday. The film, which charts the story of a failed cricketer Arjun Raichand, has not only excited all sports enthusiasts but also celebrities like Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor and more. The trailer gives a glimpse of how Arjun embarks on a journey of proving his mettle again.

Kiara, who has worked with Shahid in Kabir Singh, showered praises for the leading duo after watching the trailer. She noted that the big screen has missed Shahid's presence while calling Mrunal Thakur's on-screen aura 'just so lovely'. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 31.

Kiara Advani praises Shahid, Mrunal after Jersey's trailer release

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, November 24, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor attached the link to the three-minute-long trailer and mentioned, "The screen has missed you SK! Looking forward to Jersey! I know how special this film is to you. @Mrunalthakur You are just so lovely on-screen. Love and best wishes to the entire team[sic]." Her appreciation was quickly reciprocated by Shahid, who reposted her story as wrote, "Till we meet again Preeti ji."

Celeb reaction to Jersey's trailer

The trailer has received an overwhelming response from celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others, who called Shahid's performance 'phenomenal'. Jersey comes as the official remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which went on to bag a National Award.

The recently released trailer showcases Shahid as a failed sportsperson, who goes to the extent of stealing from his own wife amid dire financial conditions. The moment of epiphany comes when he wants to turn into a role model for his son, which marks his return to cricket. The nerve-wracking tale of victory finally shows how Arjun proves himself again, despite his wife's disbelief.

The film will also see Shahid Kapoor's father and veteran star Pankaj Kapoor as well as Ronit Kamra in pivotal roles. The filming of the movie began about two years ago but faced several setbacks during its theatrical release owing to the prevailing conditions of the pandemic. It is finally coming out on New Year, December 31.

(Image: INSTAGRAM/ @KIARAALIADVANI/ @MRUNALTHAKUR)