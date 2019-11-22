Jersey: Fans Go Berserk As Shahid Kapoor Shares Video

Shahid Kapoor created quite a stir with his last release Kabir Singh. The film was a massive success grossing over ₹379.02 crores at the box office worldwide. The actor is now set for his next project titled Jersey. Shahid Kapoor will be seen portraying a cricketer in this one and has been preparing for the role for quite some time now. The actor previously shared a picture of himself in an all-cricketing-paraphernalia and now posted a video on his Instagram as he prepares for the movie. Take a quick look at Shahid Kapoor hit the ball straight out of the park as he learns the intricacies of cricket.

The video was shared from his official Instagram and Twitter handle has been trending for a while now. It also received a lot of support and praise for the actor. Check out a few reactions:

Very Excited to see the remake of #Jersey 🙌



It's not only a movie but also an Emotion of Father Son, which is based on a story, how father gave jersey to his son.



Best wishes to you, @shahidkapoor

You'll definitely rock the Arjun's character 😊 — Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) November 21, 2019

Perfection like this @shahidkapoor .U cld b a cricketer too if not an actor.U r so dedicated in every work of urs.Amazing👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UB74vLmKx6 — ShahidkiShivani (@rai4732) November 21, 2019

For a moment, I thought it was Ajinkya Rahane😯 — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) November 21, 2019

Perfect shot!!! 😍😍💥

Can’t wait for #Jersey🔥 — Shahid Kapoor FC || 𝕂𝕒𝕓𝕚𝕣 𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕙 (@shahidkapoorFC) November 21, 2019

Jersey - Plot and film cast

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The plot follows the journey of a failed cricketer who looks to revive his career and pursue his ambitions. Mrunal Thakur, who has starred in movies like Super 30 and Batla House, has been finalised and will be joining Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Director Gautham Tinnanauri, who has directed the original film, will be on board for the remake.

