Ranbir Kapoor's Next Movie With Luv Ranjan To Officially Release On THIS Date; Check Out!

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the release date Luv Ranjan's next movie. The movie that is yet to be titled will be gracing the theatres next year during the Holi festival. The movie will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Bhushan Kumar Presentations.

Official Twitter announcement

RANBIR - SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Shooting has commenced in #Delhi... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Bhushan Kumar presentation. pic.twitter.com/fSG4UVQvjQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2021

Movie Critic and Film Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle about the release of the new movie, directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie will star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the main lead. The release date of the movie is set to be the 18th of March, 2022 on Holi. According to the official announcement, the shooting of the movie has already commenced in Delhi.

A look into Ranbir Kapoor's movies

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007. The movie was received poorly by the audience and critics alike. Son of actor Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir stepped into the film industry by assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2005 released, Black. In 2009, Ranbir Kapoor's movies Wake up Sid, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, helped him rise to popularity.

Pic Credit: Still From Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani.

Ranbir Kapoor's Breakthrough

His work in movies like Raajneeti (a political drama), Rockstar (a romantic drama), and Barfi (a comedy-drama) helped him build his career as a serious and talented actor. It was his role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that helped him established himself in Bollywood. His latest movie, Sanju, went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Ranbir Kapoor is now all set to star in Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie next year.

Pic Credit: Still From Sanju.

Luv Ranjan's movies

Luv Ranjan's debut film as a director was the 2011 comedy-drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aryan and Ishita Raj Sharma. Two years later, he directed Akaash Vani which was also written by him. In 2015, he directed and co-wrote the sequel of his first movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Both the movies did wonder on the box office and also were positively received by the young audience of the country. Luv is all set to make a comeback with his next directorial project with Ranbir Kapoor.

