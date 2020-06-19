Jiah Khan's Mother Makes Startling Allegations Against Rhea Chakraborty; Details Here

With several condolences pouring in for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police has also been investigating his death. Reportedly, Sushant's rumored girlfriend and close friend Rhea Chakraborty had recorded her statement to the police for nearly 11 hours yesterday. Recently, late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan made some allegations against Rhea to a daily.

Jiah Khan's mother made some allegations on Rhea Chakraborty

Speaking about it, Jiah Khan's mother revealed that Rhea 'looks extremely manipulative' and also accused her of being groomed by someone to make Sushant believe that there was something wrong with him mentally. She further said that Rhea must have made the Kedarnath actor believe that he is suffering from pain, anxiety, and depression for which he needs constant medication. Jiah Khan's mother also went on to make some more allegations on Rhea.

She further questioned if Rhea was deliberately told not to pay heed to Sushant's calls when the latter needed her. Jiah Khan's mother added that Rhea did not do anything from her part to lessen Sushant's pain as a close friend would do. Along with that, Jiah's mother also took a strong jibe at the film industry.

Jiah Khan's mother stated that Bollywood has to 'wake up'

According to media reports, Jiah Khan's mother also lashed out at the entire film industry after Sushant's death while speaking to a daily. She offered her condolences to the Raabta actor and his family calling it heart-breaking news. Following this, she said that Bollywood has to wake up, change, and have to demolish bullying completely. For the record, Bollywood actor Jiah Khan had also committed suicide in the year 2013. The Ghajini actor had reportedly mentioned her then-boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note.

The Chhichhore actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra residence by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his home. A number of angles into his death are being currently probed. The actor's last rites were performed at 4 pm on Monday evening. An official statement regarding the Detective Byomkesh Bakshi actor’s death has also been released by his team.

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

