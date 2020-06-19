Sushant Singh Rajput Terminated Contract With YRF, Urged Rhea Chakraborty To Follow?

According to media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has brought his contract with Yash Raj Films under the scrutiny with the Mumbai Police asking the production house to submit a copy of their contract with the late actor. The actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also recorded her statement for nearly 11 hours with the police on June 18. Reportedly, the actor revealed that Sushant had terminated his YRF contract and had told her to do the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Going To Get Married By Year-end?

Sushant Singh Rajput had ended his YRF contract

According to media sources, one of the films from Sushant's three-movie contract with YRF was shelved. Reportedly, the contract will now help the Mumbai Police to know about the matter which caused the turbulence between the production house and the late actor. The YRF team may be called for questioning if the Police find anything suspicious.

The police have reportedly also questioned Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty along with the director of his last film Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra. Along with that, the Kedarnath actor's family members, doctor, and staff have also been questioned by the police.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Treated My Brother Like Family, Bearing His Expenses: Vikas Gupta

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were to tie the knot?

According to the media reports, Rhea's broker also claimed that the duo had plans to get married and was house hunting to move in together. According to reports, Sushant and Rhea were slated to tie the knot later this year. This was revealed to a news agency reportedly by Sushant's cousin who said the date was some time in November. However, he did not mention Rhea's name in the statement directly.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha Raises 'privilege Club' Dialogue After Sushant Singh Rajput's Tragic Death

In another news report by a daily, Rhea's broker also claimed that Sushant's wedding with Rhea was being planned for the year-end. He said that the duo had also been hunting for a house in Bandra where they could move in together after their marriage. The broker, who has been identified as Sunny Singh, reportedly said that Rhea was one of his oldest clients. Despite, Sushant's sprawling property, the duo was reportedly looking for a new place.

The Chhichhore actor's death was reported on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020. The actor's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family members. Kriti Sanon, Shradhha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystal D'Suoza and a few others were also present in attendance at the funeral.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.