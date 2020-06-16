Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Going To Get Married By Year-end?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the country. The actor was rumoured to be dating actor, Rhea Chakraborty. They were often spotted in public together. In a recent report, Rhea's broker claimed that the duo had plans to get married and was house hunting to move in together. Here's what it is about.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were house hunting?

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were slated to tie the knot later this year. This was said to a news agency by Sushant's cousin brother who said the date was some time in November. However, he did not mention the name of the girl.

In another report, Rhea Chakraborty's broker also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's wedding with Rhea was being planned for the year-end. He said that the duo was hunting for a house in Bandra where they could move in together after marriage. The broker, who has been identified as Sunny Singh, reportedly said that Rhea was one of his old clients. Despite, Sushant's sprawling property, the duo was looking for a new place.

Till now, Rhea Chakraborty has not shared anything on social media regarding the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she was spotted at the hospital with Sushant's family where his mortal remains were taken. Take a look:

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Treated My Brother Like Family, Bearing His Expenses: Vikas Guppta

Sushant Singh Rajput's death was reported on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020. The actor's last rites were performed yesterday at the Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family. Kriti Sanon, Shradhha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystal D'Suoza and a few others were also present.

Condolences are pouring in for the actor's family. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are claiming that nepotism in Bollywood and unable to get work was the reason why he had taken such a drastic step. Since yesterday, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput has been trending on Twitter. In an old video that resurfaced on social media, Sushant could be heard saying that Bollywood folks pretended to like him but never returned his calls.

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput's Romantic Gesture On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' Won Hearts; Watch

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Producer Mukesh Bhatt Says, "I Saw It Coming"

Also Read: Taarak Mehta's Munmun Slams 'harassment' Of Rhea Chakraborty & Ankita Amid Sushant's Death

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rhea Chakraborty Arrives At Cooper Hospital With Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.