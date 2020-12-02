Jimmy Sheirgill 'stands with farmers' amid protests; Prince unhappy over Kangana's tweet

Some celebrities of the film industry have come out in support of the farmers, who are protesting against the recently passed farming laws. The latest to do was Jimmy Sheirgill who expressed his support with a single statement. The actor used a viral hashtag to share that he stood with the farmers.

Jimmy Sheirgill backs farmers amid protest over laws

Jimmy Sheirgill used the hashtag 'stand with farmers' on social media with an image of farmers sitting on the road as water cannons were fired on them when they attempted to go to the Capital as a part of the 'Dilli Chalo' movement.

Wrestler and actor The Great Khali was among the other members of the Entertainment industry who recently came out in support of the farmers. He joined the protest and shouted, 'Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan.'

Kapil Sharma was another film industry celebrity who sought that the impasse be resolved through dialogue.

Meanwhile, TV star Prince Narula joined the list of celebrities hitting out at Kangana Ranaut for her deleted tweet, mistaking an elderly woman for one famous during Shaheen Bagh protests. The former Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye winner wrote how she had raised her voice over her property being demolished, but when the farmers doing she had almost compared an elderly woman to a 'Rs 100 character artist.' He called her 'matlabi' (selfish) and also expressed his support to the farmers by using '#westandwithfarmers.'

He was reacting to Kangana's now deleted tweet where she claimed that woman from Shaheen Bagh protests was 'available for Rs 100' to participate. Previously, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana had also vented out over the statements.

A Chandigarh-based lawyer has also sent a legal notice to her, seeking an apology over the tweet.

Other celebrities like Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk had expressed displeasure over another of her statement when she claimed the people like actor Deep Sidhu were hogging limelight by being a part of the protest and demanded that goverment takes steps to prevent 'Shaheen Bagh riots.'

Meanwhile, as farmers protested for six days in a row, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash met some farmer unions and gave a detailed presentation on the three agrarian laws. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on December 3, which was the earlier scheduled date for the meeting.

