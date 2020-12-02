Farmer Leaders Invite Agriculture Minister For 'jalebi & Pakoda' With Tea At Their Langar

Farmer union leaders shared a light moment with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday, as they invited him to their protest site and offered to serve him ''jalebi'' and ''pakoda'', along with “chai” at their langar (community kitchen). The invitation came after the farmers were offered tea by the minister during a marathon meeting with the government over their ongoing agitation against farm laws.

"Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting, but in return, we invited him to accompany us to our protest site, where we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around," Jamhuri Kisan Sabha's Kulwant Singh Sandhu told PTI.

He said Farmer Union leaders wanted to utilise the break time to discuss the government's offer of forming a committee to resolve the issue.

At the meeting, the Centre suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new agriculture laws. However, the offer was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution. The government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3.

What are the contentious farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

