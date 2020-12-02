Sacked Sanjay Jha Warns Congress Against Opportunistic Farmer Politics; Exposes Its U-turn

Amid farmers' protest and the politicisation of it by various political parties, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has slammed his own party for opposing the farm laws. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said that Congress is doing the reverse of what it promised in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto in 2019. He also asked as to why the UPA government didn't make MSP into law if the party is now backing farmers' demand on increased MSP. He slammed the Congress leadership, at a time when a number of senior Congress leaders have spoken against the leadership of the Gandhis.

The Congress is making an awful mistake with opportunistic politics on Farm Bills.



We have reversed our promise made in the Election Manifesto of 2019. That is unprincipled.



And why didn’t we make MSP into a law ourselves earlier if that is a deal-breaker?



Poor leadership. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) December 2, 2020

Congress had on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a staunch defence of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Accusing the Centre of conspiring to snatch away the livelihood of 62 crore farmers, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala lamented that the police used force against them. He alleged that PM lied in Varanasi about the condition of the farmers in the country. Thereafter, he reiterated his party's charge that the Union government is trying to dismantle the Mandi system, end the MSP and benefit a few industrialists.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called upon the Centre to provide assistance to the farmers who have taken loans. According to him, the livelihoods of farmers are being threatened due to the "flawed agricultural policy" prevailing in India at present. He lamented that the Centre was not willing to budge despite the agitation of farmers.

PM Modi lashes out at opposition

Addressing people after the inauguration of the road widening project of NH-19, PM Modi contended that the backlash to the farm laws was based on "fearmongering". He charged the opposition parties of cheating the farmers for several years. For instance, the PM alleged that the benefits of MSP and farm loan waivers never reached the small farmers.

PM Modi opined, "In the recent period, the country is witnessing a new trend. Earlier, if someone didn’t like the government’s decision, then it would be opposed. Now, the opposition is not issue-based. Now the opposition is based on fearmongering. They say, ‘The decision is good. But we don’t know what will happen in the future’."

Talks to continue on December 3

The third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will continue even as another round of talks shall be held on Thursday. However, a huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the designated Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned that the discussions in the meeting were cordial. He added that the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the NDA government during the deliberations which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan. As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system.

