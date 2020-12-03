Jimmy Sheirgill's Birthday: 10 Movies Where His Acting Was Worth Appreciating

Jimmy Sheirgill, born on December 3, 1970, is a very well-known name in the Indian movie industry. He is an actor and producer of Hindi and Punjabi language movies. Jimmy Sheirgill's movies like Mohabbatein, Munna Bhai MBBS, A Wednesday, and more have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

Today, on Jimmy Sheirgill's birthday, here are some of his Hindi movies where Jimmy Sheirgill’s acting was worth appreciating. Read further ahead to know more about Jimmy Sheirgill's Bollywood films.

Jimmy Sheirgill's Bollywood films

Maachis (1996)

Maachis is a Hindi language Indian periodical political thriller drama, directed by Gulzar. The movie cast debutant Jimmy Sheirgill, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, and Om Puri as the lead characters. The character portrayed by Jimmy Sheirgill in the movie was that of Jaimal Singh aka Jimmy that stayed with the people for long.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Munna Bhai MBBS is a Hindi language comedy-drama movie, directed by debutant Rajkumar Hirani. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Shah, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, and Sunil Dutt as lead characters. Even though Jimmy Sheirgill had very less screen-time in the movie, the actor truly got into the skin of the character. His portrayal of a cancer patient who is on his death bead won him a lot of appreciation.

Yahaan (2005)

Yahaan is a Hindi language war romantic drama, directed by debutant director Shoojit Sircar. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Minissha Lamba, and Yashpal Sharma as the lead characters. In the movie, Jimmy Sheirgill was cast to play the character of an army officer Aman, which he did very convincingly.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is a Hindi language comedy-drama movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani as the lead character. Jimmy Sheirgill’s character as a simple man who has lost all his father’s money by wrong-doings and tries to earn the money by coming on the right path and driving a taxi touched many hearts.

A Wednesday (2008)

A Wednesday is a Hindi language thriller drama, written and directed by Neeraj Panday. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters. In this anti-terrorism story, Jimmy Sheirgill was cast to play the character of Arif Khan, a police officer. This movie can easily be counted as one of Jimmy Sheirgill’s best movies till date.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Tanu Weds Manu is a Hindi language romantic comedy-drama, directed by Anand L Rai. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, and Deepak Dobriyal as the lead characters. Jimmy Sheirgill stayed completely true to his character of a thug and a possessive lover throughout the movie that gained him a lot of praises and appreciation.

Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster (2011)

Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster is a Hindi language romantic thriller drama, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda as the lead characters. Jimmy Sheirgill was cast to play the character of Aditya Pratap Singh aka Raja, who tries to maintain his royal status even during difficult financial times that he faces due to a political scenario.

Special 26 (2013)

Special 26 is a Hindi language heist drama movie, directed by Neeraj Panday. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters. Jimmy Sheirgill played the character of sub-inspector Ranveer Singh in the movie.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is a Hindi language romantic comedy-drama, directed by Anand L Rai. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, and Deepak Dobriyal as the lead characters. Jimmy Sheirgill’s character of a tough guy with a nice heart was portrayed with perfection.

Happy Bhaag Jayegi (2016)

Happy Bhaag Jayegi is a Hindi language romantic comedy drama, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, and Ali Fazal as the lead characters. Jimmy Sheirgill won millions of hearts with his character of Daman Singh Bagga in this movie.

