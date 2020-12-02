Jimmy Sheirgill's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Tanu Weds Manu' Actor?

The Hindi and Punjabi film actor, Jimmy Sheirgill rings in his 50th birthday today, i.e. December 3, 2020. Jimmy, who enjoys an illustrious career of over two decades, has appeared in several hit Bollywood films including Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Hum Tum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns to name a few.

After carving a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster actor ventured into the Punjabi film industry and has starred in more than 15 Punjabi films. Thus, on the occasion of Jimmy Sheirgill's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the admirers of the actor to test their knowledge about Jimmy Sheirgill's movies to Jimmy Sheirgill's trivia and Jimmy Sheirgill's facts.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Jimmy Sheirgill's quiz

1) Although he is popularly known as Jimmy Sheirgill, do you know what the real name of the actor is?

Jaspreet Singh Gill

Jasjit Singh Gill

Jagjit Singh Gill

Joginder Singh Gill

2) Jimmy Sheirgill was born in which state of northern India?

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

3) Jimmy Sheirgill marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with which Bollywood film?

Maachis

Jahan Tum Le Chalo

Mohabbatein

Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar

4) In which year did Jimmy Sheirgill venture into the Punjabi film industry?

2003

2004

2005

2006

5) Jimmy Sheirgill's performance as 'Raja Awasthi' in which superhit Bollywood film was highly-lauded by the masses?

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

My Name Is Khan

Tanu Weds Manu

6) Which role did Jimmy Sheirgill play in the Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'?

Victor D'Souza

Lakhbir Singh

Sunny Khurana

Batuk Maharaj

7) Jimmy Sheirgill tied the knot with his longtime ladylove Priyanka in which year?

1999

2000

2001

2002

8) How many child/children do Jimmy Sheirgill and wife Priyanka Sheirgill have?

None

One

Two

Three

9) As a producer, how many Punjabi films has Jimmy Sheirgill bankrolled?

Three

Four

Five

Six

10) Jimmy Sheirgill recently starred in which SonyLIV web-series that was received well by the audience?

Scam 1992

A Simple Murder

Your Honor

Welcome Home

Jimmy Sheirgill's birthday quiz answers:

Jasjit Singh Gill Uttar Pradesh Maachis 2005 Tanu Weds Manu Victor D'Souza 2001 One (Son Veer) Four (Dharti, Taur Mittran Di, Saadi Love Story, Rangeelay) Your Honor

