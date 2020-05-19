Ranveer Singh Gets 'corrected' By WWE's Jinder Mahal As Hulkamania Throwback Wins Hearts

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh posted a throwback picture where he can be seen carrying out WWE legend Hulk Hogan's signature move whenever he used to make his appearance to the ring. While the picture was liked by one and all, there was one person who came forward and proved the 'Ram-Leela' actor wrong and he was none other than the current WWE superstar Jinder Mahal himself.

Read: Ranveer Singh’s chubby to ripped journey described in two pictures; See here

'You're wrong Ranveer': Jinder Mahal

After Ranveer had posted this throwback picture on his official Instagram account, he captioned the same as 'Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!''. He then mentioned about the Monday Night feeling during his childhood days when Hogan used to entertain one and all. He further added that WWF was life back then and he also had a poster of 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan on his wall i.e. the same one that he had posted on social media. While people reacted to his post, Jinder Mahal made a cameo appearance. The 'Modern Day Maharaja' told the 'Baajirao Mastani' star that he was wrong as 'WWE' is life.

Read: Ranveer Singh recalls when 'WWF was life', shares childhood pic imitating Hulk Hogan

About Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is arguably the biggest megastar in WWE history and was an electrifying athlete during the 80s when he was in his prime. In his illustrious career, he has won the world championship 12 times (Five-time WWF Champion, one-time WWE Champion & Six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion). Hogan is also the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 1990 and 1991 respectively.

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal has been associated with WWE for over a decade and is a former WWE Champion. He had defeated the 'Apex Predator' Randy Orton to capture the WWE Championship in 2017 and by the virtue of that victory, the 'Modern Day Maharaja' also became the first Indian wrestler to capture the WWE Championship.

Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Iftar celebration in this throwback pic is unmissable

Read: Ranveer Singh's 'Padmaavat' had a deleted scene, Jim Sarbh reveals details in an interview

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.