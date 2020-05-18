Ranveer Singh's 'Padmaavat' Had A Deleted Scene, Jim Sarbh Reveals Details In An Interview

Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, despite several controversies, was a huge hit. Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Jim Sarbh revealed interesting trivia about the film. Jim Sarbh talked about a particular Padmaavat deleted scene between him and Ranveer Singh that did not make it to the final cut of the film.

Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat had a deleted scene

Talking to an entertainment portal, Jim Sarbh mentioned an amazing scene that featured him and Ranveer Singh. Jim mentioned that the scene was about Ranveer Singh’s character Khilji thinking about Padmaavati outside his tent. Jim Sarbh added that the scene was quite intense and Ranveer was doing a fantastic job while he was in character. Jim continued saying that once the scene moves forward, his character of Malik Kafur observes Khilji standing outside his tent for a long time. As night comes, Malik Kafur decides to confront Khilji and ask him to enter his tent for rest.

However, upon reaching the entrance Malik Kafur notices Khilji has his eyes locked on the palace, completely immersed in the thoughts of Padmaavati. Watching him like this, a concerned Malik Kafur asks him what sort of madness is this and advises him to come inside the tent and rest. Khilji does not answer him, Malik then circles around him and observes him in his state. Upon blocking Khilji’s view of the palace, Khilji looks towards Malik Kafur and stares at him for a brief moment. Then despite his violent nature, Khilji hugs Malik Kafur, putting him out of his way and locks eyes on Padmaavati’s palace once again. In this hug, Malik Kafur understands what is going on in Khilji’s mind.

It was this Padmaavat deleted scene that did not make it to the final cut of the film. Jim Sarbh expressed how much he enjoyed the scene and said he wished it was a part of the film. The actor mentioned that this scene with Ranveer Singh was so amazing that he had the urge to go and tell his friends and family all about this scene. However, he was a bit let down when the scene did not make it to the final cut of the film. In the interview, Jim also talked about various aspects of acting and films and even shed light on his journey in Bollywood so far.

