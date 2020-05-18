Ranveer Singh Recalls When 'WWF Was Life', Shares Childhood Pic Imitating Hulk Hogan

Ranveer Singh is quite an active member of social media, as he time and again keeps sharing updates of his whereabouts, keeping fans enthralled. On Monday morning, Ranveer took a stroll down the memory lane and shared an adorable throwback childhood picture of himself in which he is seen imitating famous World Wrestling Federation (WWF) wrestler, Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known by his ring name- Hulk Hogan. Not to miss Ranveer Singh's caption to the post. Check it out.

Ranveer shares childhood pic imitating Hulk Hogan

On May 18, Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a super-cute throwback picture of himself, in which little Ranveer is seen copying WWF wrestler- Hulk Hogan's pose on the poster that is stuck on the former's wall. Ranveer Singh, through the caption, revealed that WWF was life and also that he had a poster of 'The Immortal' on his wall back then. "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you! #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan," wrote Ranveer.

Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop comments on Singh's throwback pic. While some commented with hearts, many also called him cute. Actor Ali Fazal wrote, "Hahahaha can hear the music and the crowd." Whereas, Siddhant Kapoor said, "What about PapaShango and Bambambigelow." Check out Ranveer Singh's Instagram post here.

Amid the lockdown, Ranveer Singh often surprises fans with a live session and makes sure he enlightens the mood of his followers in the best way possible. Ranveer recently conducted a live session and began the chat with some positive vibes, showcasing himself working out on a treadmill. As the Padmaavat actor began his running session, he spoke to his fans and greeted them too. Not only fans but popular faces from the industry like Rakul Preet Singh and Parineeti Chopra too dropped comments that read, "Hi". Check out:

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh has a slew of movies in the pipeline for 2020-2021. He will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in 83, a sports-drama, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie narrates the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

The actor is touted to play an impeccable role in Sooryavanshi, an action-thriller, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, the release has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. While Singh will be seen playing the lead in another outing titled- Jayeshbhai Jordaar, opposite South superstar Shalini Pandey, the Bajirao Mastani actor is also roped in for Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie- Takht.

