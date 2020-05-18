Ranveer Singh’s Chubby To Ripped Journey Described In Two Pictures; See Here

During the lockdown days, Ranveer Singh has been everyday goals. From napping overtime to eating everything cooked by his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has been mostly like what a person must do if he is trying his best to make the most of the lockdown hours. Earlier on May 18, 2020, Ranveer Kapoor shared a picture in which his muscles are lined up and fit. He is flexing his shoulders and biceps.

Ranveer Singh shared his ‘gain’ picture on Instagram earlier today

In the picture that Ranveer Singh shared on his Instagram story, you cannot really see his face but figure out the outline of his hair. Ranveer Singh is not wearing any shirt and flexing his arms for the camera. The actor has clear muscle gains on his shoulders. The picture is more enhanced due to the red filter edit over it and the picture text ‘gainzville’. Ranveer Singh looks exactly what he wished for in one of his previous pictures on his feed. He had shared a picture of Hulk Hogan ripping his shirt, a young, chubby Ranveer Singh is seen posing similarly to Hulk. Fast forward to today, Ranveer’s hairstyle and his body look similar to Hulk Hogan as per fans.

Check out the picture that Ranveer Singh fulfilled his childhood dream of buffing up

Here is what Ranveer Singh shared earlier annoying over the popular wrestler Hulk Hogan

Ranveer Singh's journey from a chubby boy to a clean flexing gentleman in the following time capsule

On the professional front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in a short but impacting role in Sooryavanshi's trailer in a cop’s avatar. The movie's release got postponed due to lockdown in the country. His film, 83' was due to release in April. However, the film was pushed to an unknown date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is reel take on the real story of 1983 World Cup win by the Indian cricket team. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who essays Ranveer’s onscreen wife. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is essaying the role of Indian team captain Kapil Dev. The film’s changed release date is not fixed by the filmmakers so far.

