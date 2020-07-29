'Shakuntala Devi Was Bold And Brave': Jisshu Sengupta On Biopic & His Co-star Vidya Balan

Jisshu Sengupta, who will be reuniting with his N.T.R: Kathanayakudu co-star Vidya Balan for Shakuntala Devi, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, extensively talked about the film, his character, and his chemistry with Shakuntala Devi cast. Jisshu started by exclaiming Shakuntala Devi as a woman ahead of her time. He said she was brave, bold, and feared none.

Jisshu Sengupta, who essays the role of Paritosh Banerjee revealed that he was aware of Shakuntala Devi as a Mathematician. But through the movie, he found the real person she was apart from her public persona. Jisshu Sengupta added that the Shakuntala Devi biopic delves into relationships, and showcases an unexplored side of the Mathematician that goes beyond the image of 'Human Computer'.

Jisshu Sengupta on playing a gay character in Shakuntala Devi biopic

Further in the interview, Jisshu revealed that he had no qualms playing a gay character on-screen. Jisshu added that everyone has their sexual preference and it's natural. He exclaimed that there is nothing taboo or controversial about it. Jisshu Sengupta also recalled the character he played in Rituparno Ghosh’s Chitrangada, where he played the role of a bisexual.

Jisshu Sengupta, who never got to meet Paritosh Banerjee in real life, learned about his character through Vidya Balan and Anu Menon's (director) discussions. Jisshu Sengupta learned about Paritosh's mannerism from his daughter Anupama, which he mixed with his own style. Happy as he sounded, Jisshu Sengupta said that he was lucky to collaborate with such a stellar cast and crew.

Jisshu Sengupta on his co-star Vidya Balan

Although Jisshu Sengupta has worked with Vidya Balan in a Telugu film before, the two did not get the chance to interact, exclaimed the actor in the interview. He said that Vidya Balan was a prankster on set, she used to pull everyone's legs. Jisshu Sengupta exclaimed that he learned a lot from Vidya Balan, and did not want the shoot to end.

Shakuntala Devi cast and crew details

Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the lead, also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. The upcoming movie is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Network and Abundantia Entertainment. The Vidya Balan and Jisshu Sengupta starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 31, 2020.

