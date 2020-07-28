Vidya Balan And Sanya Malhotra Groove Without Music On 'Shakuntala Devi' Sets; Watch

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a funny BTS video from the sets of the much-awaited film, Shakuntala Devi. This video shows Vidya and her co-star Sanya Malhotra grooving to no music. It is quite evident with his video that the cast had a good time shooting for the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a video where she can be seen grooving to no music and soon her co-star Sanya joins and grooves along with her. The actor can be seen sporting a sky blue shirt along with a yellow and white checkered outfit with floral embroidered border. She also opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Sanya, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt along with blue jeans.

Along with the video, the actor also went on to explain what happened at that time. She wrote, “On set Madness @sanyamalhotra_... captured by the mad hatter who is the go-to #BiopicQueen @niharikabhasinkhan21!” Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on the video. They went on to write how the video was so funny yet so cute. The post also garnered several likes. One of the users wrote, “cute”. While the other one wrote, “Haha lovely”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this video, the actor often goes on to share several BTS pictures and videos giving fans glimpses of her much-awaited film. Vidya recently shared pictures of her and Sanya from the film. In the first picture, they can be seen playing with the bubbles around them. And in the other pictures also they can be seen bonding with each other. In the film, Vidya and Sanya will be seen essaying the role of a mother and daughter. Seeing this post, fans soon went all gaga over these pictures. Take a look at the pictures below.

About the film

The makers of Shakuntala Devi unveiled the trailer of the film on July 15, 2020. It has garnered heaps of praise from viewers. Helmed by Anu Menon, the much-anticipated film will trace the journey of Shakuntala Devi and also bring to light the ups and downs faced by her. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

