Jisshu Sengupta Drops Trailer Launch Date Of Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi'

After the makers of upcoming biopic on maths wizard Shakuntala Devi unveiled the teaser of the film, actor Jisshu U Sengupta shared a motion poster that revealed about the trailer launch. The motion poster showed a creative real-to-reel video on social media where the Shakuntala Devi's picture was merged with Vidya Balan. Faster than a calculator and a human-computer, the motion poster revealed that the trailer for the much-awaited film will get released on July 15.

The film that will release on Amazon Prime Video, will follow the journey of a charming mathematician who will boggle the mind of the people by solving complex mathematical problems quickly and easily. The real-life-based story will take a dive into the life of the renowned Shakuntala Devi who was also known as the 'human computer' because of her astonishing calculation skills. While captioning the post, Sengupta mentioned that the real Shakuntala Devi is all set to meet the reel, Shakuntala Devi, on July 31. He also mentioned about the trailer launch date.

On July 14, Vidya Balan shared a new teaser of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi on social media. As seen in the new teaser of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan introduces her character Shakuntala from the film. A saree clad Balan narrates that 'Maths has no rules, only magic'. Vidya Balan wrote, "Get ready to meet the genius! Trailer out tomorrow.” Before this teaser, Vidya Balan had also shared another video which sees her narrating a non-stop Math calculation at ease. In the end, she questions, "Is it difficult, am I going too fast for you?". Vidya then says, "Okay let me go slow", and then once again begins with her calculations.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh.in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. After Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi will be the next Bollywood film to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

