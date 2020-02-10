Jitendra Kumar Has A Very Quirky Sense In Fashion And Here's Proof

Jitendra Kumar is all set to make his dream Bollywood debut opposite the National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be seen in the much-awaited rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Even though Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is Jitendra Kumar's debut film into the world of Hindi Cinema, he is a well-known face in the digital universe. Jitendra Kumar is known for his craft and his acting skills are impeccable and his performances are at par with other method actors.

The very fact that in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan Jitendra Kumar is playing a homosexual character, says volumes about his daring attitude. In digital space too, Jitendra Kumar has acted in numerous web-series and has done an excellent job. Along with being a versatile actor, Jitendra Kumar is also praised for his quirky sense in fashion. Read ahead to know more about it-

Jitendra Kumar has a very quirky sense in fashion

Jitendra Kumar has donned ripped black jeans and a white t-shirt with a coloured doodle on it. He has worn a multi-coloured jacket on top, keeping the zip open and styling shoes with multiple colours. He has worn his specs and a watch to finish the final outfit.

Jitendra Kumar is seen posing in orange pants and a white t-shirt, with the LGBTQ’s rainbow flag symbol. He has worn a black and white doodled jacket, and round sunglasses. He has worn off-white and blue coloured shoes, with a bit of yellow.

Jitendra Kumar has worn black pants and a plain grey t-shirt. He has worn white shoes and an oversized red colour jacket. He completed his look by wearing his specs and a watch.

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a Hitesh Kewalya directorial. The film is by the makers of blockbuster and heart-felt movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The movie cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film is all about presenting the life of two gay men who are in love. It depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept the relationship. But, things are never as easy as they seem and one of the boy’s family decides to get him married to a girl. The struggle that these two men go through just to be together is something that will make you emotional. The movie will be hitting the theatres on February 21, 2020.

