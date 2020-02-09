Jitendra Kumar, Mithila Palkar And Other Web Stars Who Made It Big In Bollywood

Television Series and Bollywood movies are all about crazy saas-bahu dramas, which makes it too boring. But thanks to Web series and the crisp, new and present-day content that they provide is well appreciated by the public. Some of the famous webs series actors have reached the awesomeness level which gave them an entry straight into Bollywood. Here are the 3 best actors who gained popularity in Bollywood.

Jitender Kumar

Jitendra Kumar is a popular Indian actor known for his roles in comedy shows on the YouTube channel The Viral Fever. He has built his name in the Indian web series world and is widely known for his characters like Jeetu Bhaiya, Munna Jazbaati, Gittu, and Arjun Kejriwal. His role as 'Jeetu Bhaiya' in Kota Factory is extremely popular.

He likewise took over Bollywood. He was last seen in Gone Kesh, and Shuruaat Ka Interval, and now he will be seen in one of the upcoming motion picture Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is based on homosexuality and it is the second instalment of 2017 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas is an Indian actor and a writer. His popular role was as Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates, from which he gained massive popularity. This gave Sumeet Vyas the open gates into Bollywood. He has done a supporting role in Bollywood films including the 2015 productions Parched and Guddu Ki Gun, and 2018's Veere Di Wedding.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Pallar is an Indian actor known for her characters in the TV series Girl in the City and Netflix's Little Things. She rose to noticeable fame in March 2016 with her Marathi version of the "cup song”. Palkar made her acting debut in 2014 in the Marathi language short movie Majha Honeymoon.

Her first Bollywood movie was Nikhil Advani's Katti Batti. Popular Bollywood actors Kajol and Tanvi Azmi will be seen alongside Mithila Palkar in Netflix's upcoming movie "Tribhanga", which will be directed by Renuka Shahane.

