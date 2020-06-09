Jitendra Kumar's Instagram Is Nothing Short Of Treasure For Poetry Lovers; Have A Look

Jitendra Kumar made a successful Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the much-anticipated drama-comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan early this year. The journey of this IIT graduate has not been easy, but definitely an inspiring one. With Jeetu Bhaiya's character, Jitendra rose to fame and never looked back. It is a lesser-known fact that Jitendra Kumar is an Aesthete and a voracious poetry reader. His Instagram is filled with some beautiful poems which shouldn't be missed, have a look.

Jitendra Kumar Love For Poetry Is Evident From These Photos

"Aao Tumhe Gaon Ghuma Lata Hoon"

Jitendra Kumar's first poem we stumbled upon is a hand-written one. He shared it on his Instagram with the caption "Aao Tumhe Gaon Ghuma Lata Hoon". The title is self-explanatory as to what this poem is all about. Written very articulately, this poem is about a journey in a village and the different experiences one gets to witness by doing exploration.

The Lockdown Effect

In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram photo we can see the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor sharing his thoughts about the lockdown in a poetic way. It is a simple poem with a deep meaning attached to it. Comedy sketch star captioned it"ये तो जी हाल है ...stay home ..stay safe😊😊" and urged his fans to stay indoors and safe amid the corona scare in the country.

"Khwaab Aur Ikkis Din"

The next Jitendra Kumar's Instagram photo is snap of his another symphonic poem with the caption "Khwaab Aur Ikkis Din". A very well written poem about dreams, which has a riveting connection with 21 days aka Ikkis Din.

Koi Agar Puch Le

This poem is a little different from JK's other poems for many reasons. This one is neither hand-written nor very short. Titled Koi Agar Puch Le is long, exquisite and descriptive poem in the Panchayat's actor's collection. The thought behind this poem is expressing the feeling of loneliness, and in want for someone who takes care of you.

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar was last seen in Amazon Originals show Panchayat. The comedy-drama show helmed by director Chandan Kumar got rave reviews by critics and audiences. Jitendra Kumar's stupendous performance as the lead is the highlight of this light-hearted sitcom released in April 2020.

