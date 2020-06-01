Jitendra Kumar's Obsession With Black And White Photos Is Evident From His Insta Account

Jitendra Kumar has had a super-successful 2020 on the work front. After making a dream debut alongside National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khuranna in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he once again charmed the critics and audience with his stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video web-series Panchayat. After breaking the internet with his stint as Arjun Kejriwal in a comedy sketch, the dapper proved his acting mettle in Hindi cinema as well.

Also Read: Jitendra Kumar's Popular Web-shows You Need To Watch Before His B'Town Debut

Within a short span, the Permanent Roommates actor has managed to carve a special niche for himself in the entertainment world and is counted amongst the most sought after names. Jitendra Kumar also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. While scrolling through his Instagram we can't fail to notice Jitendra Kumar's obsession with black and white photos, that have flooded his social media page. Have a look:

Jitendra Kumar's obsession for Black and White Photos

In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram pic, the Viral Fever actor looks like an absolute stunner as he flashes his endearing smile. Holding a magazine in his hand and loosened tie, Jitu stuns in this black and white Insta pic.

The dashing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdha star looks like he's very astonished by his thoughts. He is seen dressed casually in a simple fitted long-sleeve t-shirt with his statement eye-glasses. JK sure looks very handsome.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde: This Is How The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor Spent Her Week As Per Her Social Media

Next Black and white Jitendra Kumar's Instagram picture tells a tale in itself. The stellar actor is getting ready for his shot, as he gives final touches to his makeup. One can see a gigantic mirror in front of the Panchayat actor with tons of makeup brushes.

This is one of the few throwback pictures on Jitendra Kumar's Instagram you can trace. The actor looks almost unrecognisable in this black and white photo with his friends. The only thing which remains the same is Kumar's statement glasses.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Movies Which Turned Into A Franchise, Take A Look At The List Here

On the first day of shoot of Kota Factory, Jittu bhaiya shared this adorable BW photo on his Instagram. The actor looks at set to give his shot. Kota Factory celebrated is a web-series and Jitendra essayed the role of Jeeta Bhaiya in the show, which is one of his most memorable performances till date.

Also Read: Alaya F's BTS Pictures From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Truly Unmissable, Take A Look

"Colors are really old-fashioned" this is how Jitu K captioned this faltering black and white pic. In different frames, yet with the same energy and positive attitude, Jitendra Kumar's obsession with black and white photos is certainly evident here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.