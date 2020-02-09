Jitendra Kumar's Popular Web-shows You Need To Watch Before His B'Town Debut

Jitendra Kumar is all set to make his dream debut opposite National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be seen in the much-awaited rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Even though Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is Jitendra Kumar's debut film into the world of Hindi Cinema, he is a well-known face in the digital universe. In fact, Jitendra Kumar is a superstar due to his stellar performances on (TVF) The Viral Fever, on YouTube wherein he's essayed some diverse characters.

Jitendra Kumar is known for his craft. His acting skills are impeccable and his performances are at par with other method actors. The very fact that in Shubh Mangal Savdhan Jitendra Kumar is playing a homosexual character, says volumes about his daring attitude. In digital space too, Jitendra Kumar has acted in numerous web-series and has done an excellent job. Out of several Jitendra Kumar's web series, take a look at those in which he gave memorable performances.

Most loved characters essayed by Jitendra Kumar in web-series videos

Arjun Kejriwal in a comedy sketch

Jitendra Kumar did full justice to his character as a politician when he played Arjun Kejriwal in a comedy sketch. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor mimicked Arwind Kejriwal beautifully.

His comic timing was impeccable and he left no stone unturned playing a real-life character on camera. This Jitendra Kumar's web-series was a huge hit and audiences loved his performance in the TVF's videos.

Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory

In Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar gave a remarkable performance as Jeetu Bhaiya. The actor essayed the character with utmost conviction and left a mark in people's memories with his performance.

The way Jitendra played a teacher on-screen was truly adorable. The actor garnered a lot of appreciation for his role in Kota Factory.

Gittu in Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates dealt with the trials and tribulations of a couple living in a live-in relationship. Jitendra's character, Gittu, was quite popular among the masses. Permanent Roommates gave him wide recognition as an actor. His camaraderie with Sumeet Vyas in the web-series was the highlight of the show.

