Fans Want 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Jitendra Kumar To Date THIS Co-star

Jitendra Kumar started his career in acting after he finished his engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He joined the film industry and was first seen in the film A Wednesday. In that film, he was seen in the role of a taxi driver. After that, Jitendra Kumar started to work with The Viral Fever to make comedy sketches. He then slowly and gradually made his name in the Indian web series world as an actor.

Today, he has become a popular star and will be seen in a Bollywood film. He will be seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of the film released on January 20, 2020. The film is a love story where we will see Ayushmann Khurrana too. Here is the girl who is speculated to be Jitendra Kumar's girlfriend or to whom Jitendra is rumoured to have a Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan relationship with. Here is all you should know about Jitendra Kumar's relationship. Take a look.

Jitendra Kumar's relationship with actor Akanksha Thakur

It is a long-time rumour and fan speculation that Jitendra Kumar and Akanksha Thakur are in a relationship. Fans think this because that duo has been seen together on screen so many times in romantic roles that fans started to believe that the duo is in a relationship. Their on-screen performance is so good that they are loved by their fans.

It is also said that Jitendra Kumar and Akanksha Thakur are known as the SRK and Kajol on the sets of their shoots as they have a lot of friction between them. They were first seen together in the TVF show Pitchers, and since then there has been no looking back. The last time Jitendra Kumar and Akanksha Thakur shared the screen was for the series titled Cheesecake. Cheesecake is a romance and drama series. Only time will tell whether these rumours are true or not, but fans are rooting for Jitendra Kumar and Akanksha Thakur being in a relationship.

Here are some fans who want Jitendra Kumar and Akanksha Thakur to get together

(Image courtesy: Jitendra Kumar Instagram)

