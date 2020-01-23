Neena Gupta Shares Family Photograph Of The Cast Members Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

The trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan came as surprise and was loved by fans who watched the film. Many members from the LGBTQ community expressed their supported praised Ayushmann for taking such a bold topic in the film. The trailer has since then crossed over 30 million views on YouTube alone and is rising every hour.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family portrait

Ayushmann Khurrana has been applauded for his talent and hard work by the critics and fans as well. His recent film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan speaks of an interesting issue related to homophobia is certain sects of the society and the way a family deals with it. The parents find it tough to accept their son's sexual preference which goes on to create the whole conflict in the film.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Recently the makers posted a family photograph to Instagram with all the major cast members in it. The backdrop of the image appears to be of a wedding celebration and everyone are dressed according to the event. All the characters in the image look overwhelmed while Ayushmann is the only one who is seen smiling for the camera. Fans are speculating is if this image may be a still from the film where the parents finally accept their son’s lover.

The other cast members including the bride can also be seen in the image smiling for the camera as she poses. This image has created quite a debate as to the origin of it, the caption of the image read, a family that stays together slays together. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film and have posted praises in the comment sections of the movies social media handles

