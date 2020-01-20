Who Is Jitendra Kumar? Read About 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' Star's Journey So Far

Jitendra Kumar is a popular Indian actor who holds a degree in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur. Hailing from Khairthal, Rajasthan, Jitendra reportedly always had a thing for mimicry growing up and would copy Bollywood icons like Nana Patekar, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. While not much is known about his parents, Kumar reportedly has two sisters and is unmarried.

Jitendra Kumar - Beginning of his acting career

Jitendra Kumar began his acting career in 2012 with TVF (a popular YouTube channel) where he has portrayed several memorable characters. He is currently well known for playing the character ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ in Kota Factory. His portrayal of characters like Jeetu, Munna Jazbaati, and mimicking Indian politician Arvind Kejriwal has given him an overwhelming response from the fans.

Jitendra Kumar - Start of his film career

After being featured in numerous web series in the past, Jitendra Kumar also appeared in feature films like Shuruaat Ka Interval, Chaman Bahaar and Gone Kesh. Jitendra Kumar is now set to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The makers have recently released the official trailer for the film. Take a look:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan cast and more

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The movie is themed on a homosexual romance and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao along with Jitendra Kumar. Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

